Raveena Tandon Urges Fans To "go Natural" While Choosing Hair Products On Her IG Show

Raveena Tandon has dished out some OG beauty tips in her recent Instagram video. In this Instagram video, Raveena Tandon is enjoying a simple stroll and then talking about natural hair care products. Raveena Tandon’s fans have thanked her for these tips on her video. Find out more details about her Instagram video here.

Raveena Tandon dishes out hair care secrets

Staying at home due to lockdown has led to an increase in the traffic on social media and on popular OTT platforms. Celebrities from all walks of life are making use of social media and posting about their daily schedules. Some celebrities have also started quarantine shows or are also sharing their beauty secrets with fans online.

The latest actor to join this bandwagon and start her own show is none other than actor Raveena Tandon. Raveena Tandon recently took to Instagram and started a new Instagram series titled Beauty Talkies with Ravz. In this series, Raveena Tandon exclusively talks about topics related to beauty.

In her recent Instagram post, Raveena Tandon was talking about shampoo and how the word itself has been originated from an ancient Hindi word Champi. In the video, she also talked about how natural hair products have been used for ages to maintain tresses and keep them nourished and healthy.

While talking about hair care, Raveena Tandon did not forget to mention that it is not possible to eliminate shampoos from our hair care routine. But she urged her fans to look for natural ingredients while selecting a shampoo. She also told them to choose natural products to save the environment. This is because many of the ingredients used in shampoos cause water pollution and are extremely harmful to the environment.

In her Instagram caption, Raveena Tandon talked about how her hair has received a much-needed break during this lockdown. She wrote, “Since the lockdown, it’s been a bit of a break for me as there are no shoots, so no excessive blow drys, tongs or curlers in the hair, since a month and a half, taken through a natural cleansing routine, no chemicals or chemical-filled shampoos”. She also added the caption, “#gonatural #beautytalkieswithravz”. This caption completely summed up Raveena Tandon’s message for her fans. Watch Raveena Tandon’s Instagram video for her series Beauty Talkies with Ravz here.

