Sunny Leone, Raveena Tandon & Other Celebs Who Adopted Kids And Set An Example

Celebrities have always been influential in bringing about important changes in society - be it through their films or setting examples in real life. Movies like Baghban and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham touched upon themes of adoption and became blockbuster hits.

Several celebrities adopted kids, actor Sushmita Sen being one of them. The actor's news of adopting her first child Renee inspired several people in India. Bollywood's legendary writer Salim Khan also adopted a girl child, who grew up to be the wonderful Arpita Khan.

Adoption is one such thing that not just Bollywood has made films on, but celebrities who have adopted children in their lives, have has some truly heart-touching stories to share. Here is a list of such Bollywood and TV celebrities who have adopted children.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan And Shraddha Kapoor's 'Street Dancer 3D' Praised By Bollywood Celebs

Also Read: Varun Dhawan And Other Celebs Who Admitted Their Films Were Wake Up Calls

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber

Sunny Leone posted a picture on her Instagram with her husband and kids. Sunny has adopted her daughter and named her Nisha Kaur Weber. Sunny later had two sons Noah and Asher. Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber adopted Nisha from an orphanage from the Latur district of Maharashtra when baby Nisha was 21 months old. Sunny Leone celebrated Nisha's second birthday in Arizona.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij is another couple who are fostering the son of their caretaker. The couple married in November 2011 and welcomed their first child, Tara, in August last year. During this pandemic, the couple is showering their caretaker's son with love.

Raveena Tandon

One of the famous actors of 90s, Raveena Tandon adopted two daughters as a single mother in 1995. She named the girl's Pooja and Chaaya. Later Raveena got married to Anil Thadani in 2004 and gave birth to her son Ranbir and her daughter Rasha.

Also Read: From Ellen DeGeneres To Kate Middleton, Here Are Some Celebs Born In The Month Of January

Sushmita Sen

1994 Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen adopted a baby girl at the age of 24 and named her Renee. Later in 2010, she adopted her second daughter Alisah. Sen has been inspiration for all the single working mothers out there.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha To Yami Gautam: Celebs Who Wore Anita Dongre's Couture

Salim Khan

Salim Khan's youngest daughter Arpita Khan was adopted. The legendary writer of Bollywood adopted the little girl who was found crying on the streets. Arpita Khan is much doted upon by her brothers as well as her father as can be seen in her Instagram posts.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.