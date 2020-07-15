Raveena Tandon On Shooting Her First Commerical Post-lockdown: 'It Was Aatmanirbhar Shoot'

The Indian film industry is slowly crawling back to normalcy amid the pandemic and recently, actor Raveena Tandon spoke about her experience shooting for the first time post-lockdown. In an interview with a leading news daily, actor Raveena Tandon, who recently shot for a commercial film at her home, revealed that the shoot was truly ‘atmanirbhar’ shoot for her, as she did her own hair and make-up. Speaking about the same, Raveena remarked that it was difficult not having her team around. However, the actor agreed that this is the new normal for the foreseeable future.

Speaking about her experience of shooting for the advertisement film, Raveena remarked that the shoot was completed in record time, as limited crew members were allowed. Raveena added that the PPE equipment worn by the crew members would make a rustling sound even with the slightest movement and so, everyone had to be extra careful to stay still during the shoot. Adding to the same, Raveena Tandon revealed that only a cameraman and a sound recordist were allowed and their kits were properly sanitised before they entered the location.

This comes after actor Vidya Balan, who recently shot for an advertisement film, shared her experience of shooting amid the pandemic and revealed that it is ‘wonderful’ to work again, in an interview with a news tabloid. However, the actor remarked that it is also important to realise the seriousness of the situation. Speaking about re-starting work while the positive cases skyrocket, Vidya Balan remarked that people need to act responsibly and will have to work around the virus, till it lasts.

Coronavirus pandemic

More than 1,31,13,181 cases have been recorded across the world, with more than 52,71,871 active cases and 72,68,022 recovered cases. As per reports, nearly 5,73,288 fatalities have been recorded. The US remains the worst-hit country with more than 3.5 million positive Coronavirus cases. Countries like Russia, Brazil and India also remain COVID hotbeds after the US.

Meanwhile, China and is dealing with the second wave of Coronavirus and the cases in the US are resurging. New Zealand became the first COVID-free country, however, days later, two more positive cases emerged. Meanwhile, India is recording a surge in cases with each passing day. In the last 24 hours, the country recorded 24,498 cases.

What's next for Raveen Tandon?

Raveena Tandon will be next seen along with Sanjay Dutt in Farhan Akhtar's much-anticipated film, KGF 2. The movie will pit two superstars against each other and Sanjay will be seen in his first Kannada film with Yash and Shrinidhi Shetty. The story of the movie revolves around the life of Rocky and his road to supremacy.

