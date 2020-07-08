Raveena Tandon Relives 'bachpan Ki Yaadien' With Meccano Toys; See Her Post

Raveena Tandon recently posted candid pictures of herself on social media. She could be seen holding a toy in her hand and mentioned in her caption that she was reliving her childhood days in the lockdown. She also used the hashtag - bachpan ki yaadien - to describe her feelings.

Also Read | Raveena Tandon talks about film industry; says 'There are good people & bad people here'

Check out the post:

Raveena Tandon recently uploaded two pictures of herself on Instagram. The star could be seen holding a Meccano helicopter toy in her hand. Raveena had big glasses on and sported no make-up. She could be seen wearing a black t-shirt.

Also Read | Raveena Tandon on her character in 'KGF Chapter 2': 'She is hero as well as villain'

Raveena Tandon mentioned in the caption how building Meccano toys had become her lockdown hobby. She then wrote that playing with her children's toys had taken her back to her own childhood days. She also mentioned that her children had helped build the Meccano set and used the hashtag - bachpan ki yaadien. Here's her caption - Our lockdown hobby! Back to my childhood days,when we played with mekanos. Rasha and I make them and then Ranbirvardhan fits in a board and codes it and makes them run! (emoji) loving it.

Many fans and admirers commented on the picture. Some fans commented that they loved Raveena's glasses in the picture while others commented that she was their favourite actor. Check out the comments:

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar-Ayushmann Khurrana or Raveena Tandon-Govinda: Better on-screen pair?

Pic Credit: Raveena Tandon's Instagram

Meccano is a toy set that can be used to build any specific design which is usually mentioned on the box. Like legos, they consist of many little parts that can be joint together. The set consists of reusable parts like metal strips, plates, angle girders, wheels, axles and many more parts that can be joined together with nuts and bolts to make a bridge, helicopter, and many more objects.

Raveena is very active on social media these days and keeps posting updates for her fans. In one of her recent posts, the actor uploaded a couple of pictures of herself. The pictures were a bit gloomy and Raveena mentioned that she liked working out during monsoons. Here's what she wrote- (#) baarish ke mausam mein (#) workout ka alag hi fun hai! (emoji).

Take a look at the post:

Also Read | Raveena Tandon lists advantage of using Indian goods as she starts going off Chinese ones

Promo Pic Credit: Raveena Tandon's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.