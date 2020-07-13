Raveena Tandon Dons A Mask With Daughter Rasha, Hints Accepting This ‘new Way Of Life’

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many have started adapting to the 'new normal' of donning masks as a precaution as well as social distancing. Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon is one celeb who definitely abides by this notion and her latest social media proof was just the proof of that. The actor shared a picture with her daughter Rasha Tandon which had quite a useful message.

Raveena Tandon shares selfie with daughter

The picture has both Raveena and her daughter sporting masks as they pose for a lovely selfie. While Raveena can be seen donning a blue attire, her daughter Rasha can be seen in white attire. However, it is their masks that steal the show in the picture as they can be seen wearing floral-printed blue colored masks. The Mohra actor also had an important message for her fans along with the picture.

Raveena Tandon defines masks as necessity

Raveena wrote that wearing the masks every time one steps out of their homes can be a tedious task. But the Andaz Apna Apna actor stressed how it has become a necessity today. The actor urged all her fans to stay at home and to stay safe. She stated how they will all overcome this difficult time.

The Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare actor hinted that people have to accept this 'new way of life.' The actor encouraged her fans to live with this new change. She also thanked lifestyle influencer Bhavna Jasra for starting the initiative of the homemade masks in her post. Take a look at the Dilwale actor's post.

On the work front, Raveena was last seen in filmmaker Onir's Shab. The actor will be returning to the silver screen after a hiatus of three years with the much-awaited movie K. G. F: Chapter 2. The movie also stars Yash, Srinidhi Shetty and Sanjay Dutt in the pivotal roles. The film also marks Raveena Tandon's debut in the Kannada film industry. The movie is directed by Prashanth Neel. The actor was also seen in a cameo appearance in the song Sheher Ki Ladki from the film Khandaani Shafakana.

