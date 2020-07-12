Salman Khan-Karisma Kapoor Or Salman Khan-Raveena Tandon: Which Pair Is Loved More?

Salman Khan is a popular Bollywood star known for his romantic films. He has worked for more than 50 films so far and is widely known for his on-screen chemistry with his co-stars. Salman Khan has worked with actor Raveena Tandon in the film Patthar Ke Phool, while he worked with Karisma Kapoor in films like Judwaa, Biwi No.1, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, etc. Here is an overview of their films together to know which pair was most loved by the audience.

Salman Khan-Karisma Kapoor or Salman Khan-Raveena Tandon: Who was more loved?

Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor

Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor worked together for films like Chal Mere Bhai, Nishchaiy, Jagruti, Judwaa, Dulhan Hum le Jayenge, Hum Saath-Saath Hai, Biwi No.1 and Jeet. Out of all these films, their most popular films were Biwi No.1, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge and Judwaa. Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s first film together was Jaagruti. Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor's film Judwaa was a box office hit which was later remade starring Varun Dhawan in the lead role.

Directed by David Dhawan, their film Dulhan Hum le Jayenge was also a blockbuster film that went on to become the fifth highest-grossing film of the year. Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor's film Biwi No.1 also became a blockbuster film, becoming the second highest-grossing film of the year. This overview simply proves that Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor were one of the most loved on-screen pair of Bollywood in the 90s.

Salman Khan and Raveena Tandon

Salman Khan and Raveena Tandon were seen together in the film Patthar Ke Phool. Raveena Tandon made her debut in Bollywood with this film opposite Salman Khan. Patthar Ke Phool received positive reviews from the audience and critics and went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

Raveena Tandon also won an award for her performance in the film. The film followed the story of a boy who falls in love with a girl, unknown that her father is an underworld don. His life turns upside down when he comes to know the same man has killed his father.

