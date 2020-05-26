Raveena Tandon Slams Objectionable TikTok Content: 'Even If 1-2M Influenced, Damage Done'

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon recently spoke about the repercussions that come with the sharing of objectionable content through social media. She spoke in reference to the various TikTok videos that recently surfaced on the Internet that created a furore. The content of these videos was termed as harmful and misogynistic in various ways. Raveena Tandon shed some light on the importance of educating children on consuming the right kind of content.

Raveena Tandon’s take on ill effects of the Internet

Raveena Tandon recently spoke up about the various TikTok videos which recently surfaced as a part of the YouTube vs TikTok segment that took over the Internet. In a recent interaction with a leading media portal, she spoke about the sexually repulsive and misogynistic content and how children must be kept safe from it. She was of the opinion that the so-called influence that spread such false messages must either be arrested or completely banned.

Raveena Tandon threw some light on how people look up to these influencers and follow them. She explained that even if five minds out of the one or two million followers get influenced by such content, the harm is done. She endorsed the belief that all and any social media platform can be taken advantage of and hence it is important that people do their part. She said that everyone must educate their children towards the perils of being on social media and special emphasis must be put on the platforms being used in a negative manner.

Raveena Tandon also spoke about the positive part of social media as she said that it is a fun and harmless medium if consumed properly. She spoke about the video that she had created as a fundraiser for PM-CARES initiative. She said that pulling it off was a little difficult as only three people worked on it. She also revealed that the camera was kept 30 feet apart from her and the lens was zoomed in. Constantly getting hair done while she was in front of the camera was also not possible in such a condition.

Image Courtesy: Raveena Tandon Instagram

