Raveena Tandon Shoots A Show To Raise Fund For PM-CARES, Says 'Waiting For This To Pass'

As the world struggles against the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is trying to do their bit to ease the suffering of those in need. Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon recently added a mirror selfie on her social media wall and penned a note revealing that she has shot a show to raise money for the PM-CARES fund. The actor also shared her experience about the same and said 'waiting for this to pass' in her caption. Read on to know how she prepared to shoot amid the nationwide lockdown.

Read | Raveena Tandon Shares Rishi Kapoor's Video Of Wishing Her Father On His Birthday; Watch

Raveena Tandon to shoot a show for PM-cares

Interestingly, Raveena Tandon in her latest social media post was seen sporting an ethnic look. She went for a printed yellow and red kurta paired with a pair of jhumkas along with a few neckpieces. Sharing the selfie on Instagram, Raveena wrote a caption that read, 'Our days of shoots now, when we have to photocheck our own makeup. Shooting with social distancing.'

She further revealed the reason for scheduling a shoot amid lockdown and wrote, 'Hosted a show for #pmcares fund. Was shot with the cameras placed nearly 50 feet away and closed in with the zoom lens.' To give a pinch of motivation to her fans, who are cooped indoors, Raveena added, 'Wonder if we all will ever get used to this new normal. Waiting for this to pass.' Many fans appreciated her efforts and flooded the comments section with praises for the actor. Scroll down to take a look at her post here:

READ | Rs.3,100 Cr Of PM CARES Fund Allocated For COVID-19 Fight; Migrant Workers To Benefit

This is not the first time when the Akhiyon Se Goli Maare actor has come forward to motivate her fans. A few days back, Raveena also made an appearance in a recent music video, Guzar Jayega, where several celebrities were seen boosting public morale amid the lockdown in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Richa Chadda, Babita Phogat, and many others were also featured in the music video written and directed by Jay Verma.

READ | Raveena Tandon Launches Campaign To Stop Violence & Fake News About Medical Fraternity

Apart from giving positive vibes on her social media, the Mohra actor also tries to keep her fans entertained. Her social media feed is filled with short-funny videos with daughter Rasha Tandon. The mother-daughter duo has managed to tickle their followers with hilarious videos. In a recent video, Rasha and Raveena were seen indulging in a fun banter and started a laughter riot on Instagram. Take a look at it here.

READ | PM-CARES' Rs 3100 Cr Covid Outlay A 'tight Slap To Those Claiming Conspiracy': Anupam Kher

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.