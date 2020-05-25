Ajay Devgn And Raveena Tandon's Popular Movies To Watch: From 'Divya Shakti' To 'Dilwale'

Daughter of director Ravi Tandon, Raveena Tandon made her debut in Bollywood with the film Patthar Ke Phool. Soon, the actor started getting various film offers. Actor Ajay Devgn had become a popular name since his first film itself back in the day. Ajay Devgn and Raveena Tandon had done two films together before they came together for the musical drama, Dilwale. This film went on to become one of the highest-grossing films in 1994. Here’s a list of all their films together:

Ajay Devgn and Raveena Tandon’s Bollywood movies together

Ek Hi Raasta

Directed by Deepak Bahry, Ek Hi Raasta starred Ajay Devgn, Raveena Tandon and Raza Murad in the lead roles. Ek Hi Raasta released in the year 1993. Ajay Devgn played the role of an Indian army soldier in the film. The story of Ek Hi Raasta is about an army officer who is in contact with a terrorist and also shares information with him. In the nick of a time, he ends up killing a colleague, putting the blame on another army officer.

Divya Shakti

Another gripping tale of a journalist who is tired of injustice, witnesses a murder case. And as he goes to expose the murderer, the life of his family members is threatened. Divya Shakti starred actors Ajay Devgn, Raveena Tandon, Amrish Puri and Satyendra Kapoor in the lead roles. Ajay Devgn played the role of a journalist in the film Divya Shakti, while Raveena Tandon was seen as his love interest.

Dilwale

Dilwale became the highest-grossing film of the year 1994, helmed by Harry Baweja. Dilwale starred Suniel Shetty, Ajay Devgn and Raveena Tandon in the lead roles. The film is about a man falsely implicated in a murder case and he loses his sanity and is sent to a mental asylum. Things untangle when an honest cop comes to his rescue.

Gair

Directed by Ashok Gaikwad, Gair stars Raveena Tandon, Reena Roy, Ajay Devgn, Amrish Puri and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. Ajay Devgn played a dual role in the film. The film Gair is about an abandoned child who is raised in a wealthy family and takes over their family business. He is then resented by their real sone and a cruel uncle.

