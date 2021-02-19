Raveena Tandon Posts Pic With Manish Malhotra From 1990s, Recalls 'beautiful Friendship'

On Thursday night, Raveena Tandon took a trip down memory lane and posted a throwback picture from the 1990s with designer Manish Malhotra. She took to her Instagram and wrote, "So many years of a beautiful friendship." In the pic, the duo were all smiles as they made quirky faces. Raveena added, "Love you just, Manish." While Raveena wore a tank and left her open, Manish sported a casual tee.

As soon as Raveena Tandon's old photo was up, Manish Malhotra wrote, "Oh my god, Raveena, this photoshoot, and look at me." As soon as the KGF: Chapter 2 actor stumbled upon his comment, she quipped that her "panju brother" is looking more healthy and nice. Meanwhile, Jamie Lever dropped a series of awestruck emojis and Shaira Ahmed Khan went on to call Tandon "gorgeous".

Raveena-Manish's pic from the 1990s

On February 17, on the occasion of her father's birthday, the actor scrolled through her archives and shared a series of black-and-white pics. Along with this, she also posted a recent photo with her father, Ravi Tandon. Sharing the same, she penned a heartening note which read, "My first love, my hero, my inspiration! Humility, Grace Compassion, and Self Respect, all in one, Happy Happy Birthday Papa, Ravi Tandon. To many many rocking years ahead." She mentioned that "she's forever her papa's girl" and then went on to thank her Insta-fam for all the lovely wishes. She added that she conveyed them to her father.

On the work front, Raveena is awaiting the release of her upcoming highly-anticipated movie, KGF: Chapter 2. It was on Yash's birthday when the makers were supposed to unveil its teaser. However, they planned a surprise for fans and released the clip just a day ahead of the star's special day. Hombale Films unveiled the video of the movie and wrote, "A promise was once made, that promise will be kept!." As of today, the teaser has surpassed 169M views and still counting. Last year in October, Raveena shared her first look from the movie. In it, she will be seen playing the role of Ramika Sen.

