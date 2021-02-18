'Kumkum Bhagya' 18 Feb Written Update: Abhi Gets Injured, Purab Falls In Trouble

Zee TV's show, Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in lead roles is witnessing some high-end drama. While Abhi and Pragya escape in the forest, Aliya leaves Purab mid-way and takes Dadi and Savita along. Pragya requests her husband to not talk about death or else she'll walk into his dreams and not let him live in peace. Soon, Digvijay watches them and calls the goons to follow them. Here's Kumkum Bhagya 18 February 2021 written update.

In the Kumkum Bhagya February 18 episode, the goon tells Ashok that because of Abhi-Pragya, Ashok lost his wife and hence they will get to any lengths to kill the duo. Purab, Aliya and Dadi stumble upon the police officer and soon Purab leaves with him to find Abhi. He requests Aliya to take Dadi home. Meanwhile, Pragya hears the sound of the bike's engine and soon they rush to call them. However, it wasn't Purab but Ashok and his men. They think of several solutions and soon splash water and mud on the goons' faces. Digvijay learns that the duo has escaped once again. He gets vexed and thinks of another plan. He also tells himself that, this time, Abhi has to fight against no one but just him.

Meanwhile, Purab and the inspector wander through the forest and look for the duo but in vain. Soon, they bump into Digvijay's men and get trapped in their plot. Purab bashes them. He escapes from there to find his brother unaware of the fact that the goons have punctured his bike. The twist in the tale comes to light when one amongst the goons finds Abhi and Pragya. However, Mehra fights them all to save his ladylove. When Pragya hits the goon, another man comes from behind and bangs the rod on Abhi's head. While he falls on the ground and faints, Pragya fights the goons and hits them with the same rod. Soon, Abhi's forehead starts bleeding, leaving his wife shattered.

