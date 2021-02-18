Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Misses Her Hubby Vivek On Sets, Says 'Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi'

On Thursday morning, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared a picture from the sets of her show and penned that she is missing her husband, Vivek. Along with this, she also wrote the lyrics of a song which read, "Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi". She added, "This one's for you, Viv." Divyanka sported a purple Anarkali kurta and left her naturally open. As soon as her post was up on the internet, fans rushed to drop comments on it.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya misses her husband

Apart from this, she also took to her Instagram story and gave a sneak peek into her sets. In one of the posts, she was busy applying makeup, whereas, in another, she was seen flaunting her blue dress. Divyanka complemented her look with transparent heels.

Earlier, Divyanka and Vivek Dahiya made headlines after the former dropped a fun video in which she was dancing as per her husband's gestures. While Divyanka was standing near a quirky background and dancing, it was Vivek's fingers that panned around in the video. Sharing the clip, she wrote, "Pull the right strings to make an otherwise inert heart dance in glee." On Valentine's Day, the duo shared a similar video on Instagram. "Happy Valentines Day to you all who make my Instagram so special! Happy Love Day, Viv," she wrote in the caption. She went on to call her husband "shy".

On the work front, Divyanka is a part of the show Crime Patrol, whereas Vivek Dahiya made his digital debut with his role in the show, State of Siege: 26/11. In it, he plays the role of Captain Rohit Bagga. The ZEE5 Original show garnered rave reviews from fans. "People can kill for their country, but he is willing to die for his. Watch me play the role of Captain Rohit Bagga in State Of Siege 26/11," he wrote on Instagram as he shared his look from the series. Apart from this, Divyanka became a household name after her stint in the show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

