Carter Reum's Net Worth: How Well Do You Know Who Paris Hilton Is Engaged To?

On February 17, Paris Hilton took to Instagram and broke the big news of her engagement with Carter Reum, co-founder of M13. Carter has been honoured by several entrepreneurial groups such as the 30 Under 30 list, the Inc 500 fastest-growing private companies in America, and many others, reported Medium. Now that Paris and Cater got engaged on the former's 40th birthday, here's a look at Carter Reum's net worth.

Carter Reum's net worth

Cheatsheet reported that Reum’s brother once appeared as a guest on the podcast- Built to Sell, and mentioned that they sold VeeV for more than seven times its annual revenue of $10 million. More so, the report added that Reum has a minimum net worth of $35 million. Cater's Instagram gives a peek into his ventures and activities. In 2018, Courtney Reum and Carter wrote the book titled Shortcut Your Startup to give entrepreneurs a taste of what their years as entrepreneurs and what growing a successful VC firm has taught them.

Paris Hilton's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Paris Hilton has a net worth of $300 million. Paris Hilton is the great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, the founder of the Hilton Hotel chain. Her income is apprehensive of the retail of her branded clothing, handbags, perfumes and much more. The report added that Paris has endorsed 17 fragrances that have generated over $2 billion in gross revenue.

Also Read | Curious About Woody Allen's Net Worth With 'Allen V Farrow' Trailer Release? Read Details

Also Read | Celina Jaitly On Double Standard When It Comes To Sexuality: 'Men Are Free & Women Aren't'

Carter Reum's fiance, Paris, was overwhelmed by his lovable gesture on her birthday. In her note, she wrote, "When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it. My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to a tropical paradise. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever. There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with."

Paris Hilton engaged, see pics

Also Read | Anmol Thakeria On If Being A Star Kid Was Disadvantage: 'Wasn’t Offered Film On Platter'

Also Read | Varun Dhawan And Kriti To Join Rajkummar, Janhvi And Shraddha In Vijan's Horror Universe?

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.