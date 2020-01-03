Raveena Tandon Shares The Most Epic Take On Akhiyon Se Goli Maare

Raveena Tandon has been immortalised by dance numbers like Akhiyon Se Goli Maare and Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye, which starred herself along with Govinda. Recently, she took to the popular social media platform Instagram and shared an epic meme based on Akhiyon Se Goli Maare. Here is a sneak-peek of the post that Raveena Tandon made featuring the Akhiyon Se Goli Maare meme:

The Literal Akhiyon Se Goli Maare

Recently, Raveena Tandon took to Instagram and shared a hilarious post. In the post, one of the most heard dance numbers that featured Raveena Tandon has been made into a classic meme. Akhiyon Se Goli Maare is one of the most famous songs that can easily be turned into memes, and also has plenty of them already. However, the one that Raveena Tandon shared from her official Instagram handle is the best of them all.

The meme is very simple to comprehend and features the image of two eye diagrams placed near one another. The only point of difference and the factor that makes the image hilarious is the right eye which has been titled Raveena Tandon’s Eye and features a gun in the eye. The meme shared by Raveena Tandon is the simplest yet the most hilarious implementation of Akhiyon Se Goli Maare till date, by her own account.

Raveena Tandon has praised the maker of the meme and said that it is the best thing that she has seen on the internet today. Not only has Raveena Tandon enjoyed the meme based on Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, but many of her fans and fellow celebrities have also enjoyed it thoroughly. Some of the stars that have posted funny comments to the post are RJ Rohini Ramanathan, Sandeep Thakur (Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs jury member), and celebrity astrologist and tarot card reader Shradha Salla.

Renditions of Akhiyon Se Goli Maare

Akhiyon Se Goli Maare was one of the chartbuster songs from Dulhe Raja that released in 1998. The song is loved even today and features in several performances by celebrities and ordinary people alike. Akhiyon Se Goli Maare was so big a hit that it was used as the title of a movie which released in the year 2002. The 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh also featured a modern rendition of the 1998 classic dance melody Akhiyon Se Goli Mare.

