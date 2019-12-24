Raveena Tandon Wishes Anil Kapoor A 'Happy 18th Birthday'

Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram account and posted a collage of her old and new photos with actor Anil Kapoor and wished him on his birthday. The Welcome actor celebrated his birthday on Tuesday with his close friends and family as he turned 63. Raveena, who has worked with the birthday boy in many films in the past, captioned the post with a quirky message as she wished the 63-year-old actor a very happy 18th birthday instead.

She wrote, " Happy 18th Birthday dearest @anilskapoor ! 🥂🍾🎂 you finally are legit to have a drink and celebrate this year 😊😊😁😜 ! Keep the jhakaas times rolling . Loadsa love 💕"

Take a look at Raveena Tandon's post:

Earlier in the day, many celebrities took to their social media and wished the actor on his birthday. Anil Kapoor is known for his age-defying looks and personality even among the actors of the current generation. The Raveena Tandon-Anil Kapoor duo has worked together in classic films like Laadla, Gharwali Baharwali and Bulandi.

Read | Rishi Kapoor reveals interesting details about Anil Kapoor's first look from 'Takht'

Read | Anil Kapoor receives a heartfelt birthday wish from Tezaab co-star Madhuri Dixit

What's next for Raveena Tandon?

One of the top actors of the 90s, Raveena Tandon has been a judge on a dance reality TV show and was last seen in the Sonakshi Sinha starrer Khandaani Shafakhana in a brief appearance in one of the songs. The National award-winning actor was last seen on the big screen in Ashtar Sayed's thriller Maatr and Onir's Shab in 2017.

The celebrated actor is now reportedly set to venture into scriptwriting for her home production AA Films. According to a news publication, Raveena has written the scripts of four projects that are most likely to release on the digital platform. As per recent reports, Raveena Tandon has been roped in for the role of a politician in the second installment of the Yash starrer action thriller KGF franchise.

Read | Anil Kapoor turns 63 but looks like he's still "21"; Read for details

Read | Anil Kapoor's movies from the 80s fans can binge-watch on his birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.