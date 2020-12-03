Raveena Tandon Shares Series Of Adorable Pics With Her 'babies' As She 'misses' Them

On December 2, 2020, Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures and videos of her children and grandchildren. She wrote that she is missing her babies with heart eye face and kissing face emoticons. In the post, she shared pictures and videos of her two adopted daughters Chhaya and Pooja, biological kids Ranbirvardhan and Rasha and Chhaya Malaney’s son Rudra’s adorable pictures and video having fun with each other. Many of her fans are drooling over the post and showered love in the comments section.

Raveena Tandon shares adorable pics and videos of her 'babies'

Several fans dropped red hearts and wrote lovely comments complimenting the Bollywood diva. A user wrote, “Cute babies” with a red heart while another user commented, “Lovely”. A fan blessed her, “Peace mercy and blessings of Almighty God on all of you”. Another fan called her ‘sweet’ in the comment.

The Mohra actor is an active Instagram user and often shares adorable pictures and videos of her kids and grandchildren. On October 25, she shared several pictures of her ‘babies’ celebrating Dusshera. She captioned the post as, “Our Homemade Ravans, over the years! Missing that rituals this year! The kids art work! Letting go of all the bad and looking forward to the new and positive! #happydashera”. Many of her fans called the children ‘cute’ and ‘sweet’.

On July 12, Raveena shared a series of Ranbirvardhan’s pictures wishing him a Happy Birthday as he turned 13 this year. She penned a sweet note, “#13 years old! #mysonsateenager And time just slips by from underneath you… a babe in the arms, to a strapping young lad, striding shoulder to shoulder besides you. #happybirthday #ranbirvardhan. Thank you all for the good wishes and blessings”. Everyone in the comments wished the young boy on his birthday and called him cute and adorable.

Raveena adopted her late cousin’s two daughters- Chhaya and Pooja, and welcomed her biological kids, Ranbirvardhan and Rasha post her marriage with Anil Thadani. In September last year, Raveena's eldest daughter Chhaya Malaney embraced motherhood. On her work front, the actor will next be seen in Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2 alongside Yash, Sanjay Dutt.

Image Source: Raveena Tandon Instagram

