Raveena Tandon Glam Ups Her Subtle Look With A Red-bindi; Says 'Let's Get, Up'

On November 27, Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon took to her social media handle and shared a couple of selfies with her 4.9M Instagram followers. Interestingly, the actor posed with a smiling face for the selfies. On the other hand, the selfies gave a detailed glimpse of Raveena's glammed up avatar for the clicks. While sporting subtle makeup, the actor also highlighted her look with a red bindi. Instagramming her slideshow post with a short caption, Tandon wrote, "Let’s get , up , close and personal", along with a few emoticons. Scroll down to take a look at Raveena Tandon's photos from her latest Instagram entry.

Within a few hours, the picture-post managed to garner more than 64k double-taps; and is still counting. On the other hand, many of her fans and followers on the photo-sharing platform flooded the comments section with red-heart, fire and heart-eye emoticons. Meanwhile, a handful of fans used one-word compliments such as "pretty", "beautiful" and "lovely", among many others, to praise the actor. Interestingly, director Ahmad Khan's wife Shaira also dropped a few red-heart emoticons and called her "gorgeous".

A peek into Raveena Tandon's Instagram

Interestingly, the 46-year-old actor is an avid social media user as her media feed is flooded with numerous selfies, self-portraits and videos. She keeps her fans updated with her whereabouts. In the past few weeks, she has shared a couple of BTS pictures and videos on her feed and story session from the set of her upcoming venture. Recently, the actor, who is currently in Manali, shared a few videos, in which she was seen enjoying the snowfall. In the video, she was seen wearing a faux fur jacket. Scroll down to watch the video.

Coming to her professional front, she will be next seen in the much-anticipated sequel, KGF: Chapter 2. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the upcoming film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead. Apart from this, Tandon will also feature in Soujan Josseph’s Alert 24X7, starring Anupam Kher, Kabir Bedi and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles.

