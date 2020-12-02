Raveena Tandon Is 'somewhere Between Heaven & Earth'; Shares Pic From Mountains

On December 1, 2020, Patthar Ke Phool actor Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram and shared a series of selfie images. She recently went on a trip to Himachal Pradesh and has been sharing sneak-peek into her visit. In the picture, Raveena looked away from the camera while posing in the scenic beauty. The actor was seen sporting a black jacket and a blue top. Take a look.

Raveena Tandon is 'somewhere between Heaven and Earth'

Also read: Raveena Tandon Shares Unseen Pictures From Childhood, Compares Resemblance To Her Daughter

She wore minimal make-up as she had kohled her eye and wore glossy nude lipstick. Her hair was kept loose. Her caption read, “Somewhere between heaven and earth…” with a heart. Her fans were delighted to see the beautiful pictures as they poured their love in the comments.

Also read: Raveena Tandon 'walks In The Clouds' In Her New Insta Post, Watch Video Here

Raveena was in Dalhousie for the shooting of the upcoming flick KGF: Chapter 2. Raveena has been sharing snippets from her trip to the North, surrounded by the snowcapped mountains. In another recent post, Raveena shared videos and pictures, enjoying her time with her children. She can be seen having fun while playing in the snow with them. She also shared a beautiful picture of a full moon and a candid picture of herself where she is seen following the ‘new normal’ as she wore a mask.

Raveena Tandon: 'When its snowing, forget your worries and the child comes out in you'

Six days ago, the Andaz Apna Apna star shared a boomerang video of herself where she can be seen enjoying the snowfall. She wore a brown coloured bomber jacket and beige coloured trousers. Dark brown coloured ankle-length boots completed her look. She captioned the video as, “When its snowing, getting transported to a magical winter wonderland, forget your worries and the child comes out in you. If there was magic, I’d ask for the world to heal and pray for all. For all lives and souls to be happy and free”.

Also read: Raveena Tandon Glam Ups Her Subtle Look With A Red-bindi; Says 'Let's Get, Up'

On her work front, Raveena will next be seen in KGF: Chapter 2 alongside south star Yash and Sanjay Dutt. The movie is directed by Prashanth Neel and is one of the most awaited movies of the year. Raveena was last seen in the song Khandaani Shafakhana in the movie Shab in the year 2017.

Image Source: Raveena Tandon Instagram

Also read: Raveena Tandon Enjoys Shooting In Rain Amidst Forest While 'walking In Clouds'; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.