Raveena Tandon Adores 'Thandi Ka Mausam' As She Enjoys With Kids In Himachal

Raveena Tandon recently took to her Instagram to share a bunch of pictures as she enjoys her vacation in Himachal. The actor shared selfies with a picturesque background. Raveena Tandon also shared pictures with her children as they enjoyed the snow in the hill station.

The actor shared the pictures and called it ‘Thandi ka mausam’ (winter season). She also expressed that she is loving her getaway. Fans appreciated Raveena Tandon's picture. The comment section was flooded with heart emoticons. Take a look at Raveena Tandon's Instagram picture.

Also Read| Raveena Tandon says its "beautiful feeling" as she spends time amidst nature at Dalhousie

Also Read| When Raveena Tandon was caught taking a nap during work hours; watch video

Raveena Tandon visits Bhilai Mata Mandir

Raveena took to her Instagram handle to post a few pictures from her visit. The actor can be seen having a great time with friends and family. She can be seen wearing a grey top with blue rugged denim. She also opted for a pair of gloves along with a magenta shawl for the perfect winter look. Raveena Tandon also managed to click a few pictures while she was climbing the stairs of the temple. In the end, she shared a picture with her friends and family having the best time with each other. In the caption, she wrote, "Amazing darshan #bhilaimatatemple #beautifulhimachal #incredibleindia !"

Also Read| Raveena Tandon spends a fun day in the mountains; says, "work hard, picnic harder"

Raveena Tandon's videos

Previously, the actor posted a video on her Instagram on November 5, 2020. She was captured napping on the ground, in the woods. Raveena took a jacket to cover herself in the video. The actor captioned the post by writing, “When your caught napping at work!!”. See Raveena Tandon's videos here:

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena Tandon will next be seen in the upcoming film titled KGF Chapter 2. The film is a follow-up to the 2018-released Kannada blockbuster titled KGF: Chapter 1 featuring starring Yash. Besides this, she will be next seen in the much-anticipated film, Alert 24X7. Helmed by Soujan Josseph, the movie is written by Dilip Shukla. The upcoming film also features Anupam Kher, Kabir Bedi, and Saurabh Shukla in prominent roles.

Also Read| Raveena Tandon's social work: Here's a list of all the actor's philanthropic work

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.