Raveena Tandon Launches Campaign To Stop Violence & Fake News About Medical Fraternity

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, entire India is under a complete lockdown imposed by the Prime Minister of India. However, a lot of false rumours have been spread on social media about the novel virus which has, in a way, majorly contributed to the turmoil among the masses about the pandemic.

On the other hand, several cases of violence against medical professionals across the country have been reported too. Therefore, Raveena Tandon has come forward to support all the paramedics by spreading positivity and to curb the spread of fake and false news with her campaign titled 'Jeetega India Jeetenge Hum.'

Raveena's initiative towards stopping rumours & violence against medical fraternity

As one of the most important parts of her 'Jeetega India Jeetenge Hum' campaign, Raveena Tandon aims to bring everyone's attention to the bravery of the healthcare providers, who have been tirelessly working throughout the day for the betterment of society and to help the country fight COVID-19.

In the latest video shared by the Dulhe Raja actor, she urged everyone to stop the hatred and violence against the medical fraternity and rather applaud them for saving everyone's lives by putting theirs in danger.

In addition to sharing the video, Tandon also penned down a heartfelt note in the caption of the post. Take a look at it below:

Friends, As we come together to fight the challenges posed by the Coronavirus Pandemic,I would like you to think of all those doctors, nurses and health-workers, quietly working with diligence and dignity,away from their homes and families,so that our present and future remains secure.

Lately we have all heard unfortunate reports of our healthcare workers being harassed and attacked.This is a tragic happening we must all confront together. Please do not fall prey to fake news and false rumours, which may fuel violence against our medical community.

The least we can do is to protect those who are doing everything to keep us safe and the one thing we owe them is a debt of gratitude.Thank you and stay safe!

(Image credit: Raveena Tandon Instagram)

