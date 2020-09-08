Raveena Tandon Hints At ‘losing Count Of #TuCheezBadiHaiMastMast Signature Steps'; Watch

Raveena Tandon has had several chartbusters to her kitty over the years, thanks to her impeccable screen presence, dancing and acting chops. But the song, Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast from the movie Mohra which was picturized on Raveena alongside Akshay Kumar remains a favourite amongst the movie-lovers still now.

Recently, the actor took to her social media to showcase the countless number of times that she has been asked to perform the signature step of the popular dance track.

Raveena Tandon recreates her 'Tu Cheez Badi' hook step

Raveena shared a collage of some boomerang videos wherein she can be seen performing the hook step of the song with some other Bollywood actors. The first video showed the Satta actor performing the same with Ranbir Kapoor. The two can be seen dancing on the song on the sets of a reality show. While Ranbir looks dapper in a grey t-shirt along with a black jacket, Raveena looks ravishing in a thigh-slit honey-colored gorgeous gown along with some bold makeup.

The second video showcased the actor recreating the hook step of the song along with VJ and model, Anusha Dandekar. The lovely ladies can be seen nailing the step effortlessly. Anusha can be seen looking pretty in a sleeveless black and white asymmetrically designed gown. The Andaz Apna Apna actor, on the other hand, can be seen looking ethereal in a full-sleeved body-hugging yellow gown which she has paired up with dangler earrings.

Lastly, Raveena shared the video of herself doing the hook step with Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani. For the unversed, Kiara had recreated the track in her film, Machine along with actor Mustafa. The video has Kiara looking dainty in a grey-colored pantsuit. Raveena can be seen sporting a full-sleeved emerald green gown with a sheer neckline. Take a look at the video shared by the actor.

On the work front, Raveena Tandon was last seen in the movie Khandaani Shafakhana. She made a special appearance in Sheher Ki Ladki song. The actor is now all set to make an appearance in a Kannada film. She will be seen in Prashanth Neel’s K.G.F: Chapter 2.

The film includes an ensemble cast of actors Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Anant Nag and Malavika Avinash. The film was supposed to release in October, but the dates have been pushed forward due to the Pandemic and Sanjay Dutt's health. Apart from appearing in films, Raveena Tandon has also been a part of several reality shows as a judge.

