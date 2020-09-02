Times When Raveena Tandon Worked With Salman Khan; Check Out The List

Raveena Tandon was into modelling before she made her acting debut with Salman Khan in 1991. The pair has acted in quite a few movies together. In fact, Salman Khan also made a cameo in one of her movies titled Stumped that marked Raveena's debut as a producer. Check out the movies that featured both the actors-

Salman Khan and Raveena Tandon's Movies Together

Patthar Ke Phool (1991)

Directed by Anant Balani, this was Raveena Tandon’s debut movie opposite Salman Khan. Raveena plays the role of Kiran Khanna, a gangster's daughter who eventually falls in love with a police officer, Suraj Verma, essayed by Salman Khan. Talented actors such as Kiran Kumar, Reema Lagoo and Manohar Singh are also seen in the film.

Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

Though the movie did not fare well at the time of its release, it has achieved a cult status over the years. The story revolves around four characters, Amar (Amir Khan). Prem (Salman Khan). Karishma (Raveena Tandon) and Raveena (Karisma Kapoor) along with Ram Gopal/Teja (Paresh Rawal). The film features some rib-tickling scenes and dialogues that are popular even today. Many scenes from the movie have also been used widely as meme templates on social media.

Kahi Pyaar Na Hojaye (2000)

K. Muralimanohar Rao directed the movie starring Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Rani Mukherjee, Jackie Shroff and others. Raveena performs the role of Nisha, Prem’s (Salman) fiancée. At their wedding, Nisha doesn’t show up which leaves Prem heartbroken and he turns himself into an alcoholic when he comes to know the reality of Nisha’s turmoil. Later, Priya (Rani Mukherjee) comes into the picture and eventually becomes Prem’s love interest.

Upcoming Projects of Raveena and Salman

On the work front, Raveena Tandon will be seen in the much-anticipated one is K.G.F Chapter 2, alongside South Indian actor Yash and Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt. The movie’s release was postponed due to COVID-19 and the makers are now gearing up for a release in 2021. She will also be seen in a Telugu action movie opposite Nagarjuna Akkineni titled Agni Varsham. This movie is being directed by Arjun Sajnani and will be all set to release in March 2021.

Salman Khan's movies such as Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali are expected to be released in the near future. As of now, Salman Khan is gearing up for the next season of Bigg Boss.

