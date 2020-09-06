Raveena Tandon And Anil Kapoor’s Movies That Are A Must-watch For Their Fans

Raveena Tandon is an evergreen Indian actor, model, and producer. She made her acting debut with Patthar Ke Phool (1991) and has been in the industry for over three decades now. The actor was often praised for her great performances in movies and enjoys a huge fan following of her own.

Raveena Tandon was most popular for starring in romantic movies and her on-screen chemistry with Bollywood actor, Anil Kapoor was loved by the fans. Here are Raveena Tandon and Anil Kapoor’s movies where the two won the hearts of the audience. Read ahead.

Also Read | Anil Kapoor And Sridevi's Lamhe Or Laadla: Which Movie Was Loved More By The Masses?

Raveena Tandon and Anil Kapoor’s movies

Laadla (1994)

Laadla is a Hindi language family drama, directed by Raj Kanwar. The movie was penned by Anees Bazmee. The movie cast has Raveena Tandon, Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Farida Jalal, Prem Chopra, Paresh Rawal, Monish Bahl, and Anupam Kher as the lead characters.

The plot of the film revolves around the life of an honest man, Raj Verma who lives and takes care of his disabled mother. The music for the movie was directed by Anand- Milind and lyrics of the song are by Sameer. The music of the movie topped all charts when released. It was among the bestselling albums of 1994. The movie gained commercial success at the box-office.

Also Read | Did You Know Rekha's Full Name Is Bhanurekha? Here's Some Fun Trivia About The Krrish Star

Gharwali Baharwali (1998)

Gharwali Baharwali is a Hindi language comedy-drama, directed by David Dhawan. The movie cast Raveena Tandon, Anil Kapoor, Kader Khan, Rambha, Satish Kaushik, and Tiku Talsania as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a man who discovers about his spouse’s infertility and starts a search for his new wife.

The movie is a remake of the Tamil language movie Thaikulame Thaikulame (1995), starring Pandiarajan. The movie was also remade in the Telugu language as Intlo Illalu Vantintlo Priyuralu (1996), starring Venkatesh and in the Kannada language as Naanu Nanna Hendthiru (1999) starring Ravichandran. The movie was a huge commercial success at the box office.

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela Or Raveena Tandon - Who Rocked The Yellow Saree Look Better?

Bulandi (2000)

Bulandi is a Hindi language action family drama, directed by Rama Rao Tatineni. The movie cast Raveena Tandon, Anil Kapoor, and Rekha as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a noble family that presides over a small town in India. The movie is a remake of the 1994 Tamil language movie, Nattamai. The movie was a huge commercial success at the box-office.

Also Read | Raveena Tandon Starrer 'Shool' Was First Offered To Juhi Chawla; Read Trivia Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.