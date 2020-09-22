Raveena Tandon Welcomes NCB's Bollywood-drug Probe; Wants 'profiting Big Guys' Punished

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon on Twitter has echoed the need for the "clean up" alluding to the recent massive developments in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) investigation into the drug links in Bollywood. On Monday, names of Bollywood's A-list actors emerged from prime accused Rhea Chakraborty's talent manager Jaya Saha's WhatsApp chats which were probed by the NCB. Conversations from a WhatsApp group where actor Deepika Padukone asked for ‘maal’ and ‘hash’ from a certain ‘K’ have been making headlines.

The Mohra actor earnestly wrote that issues of drug consumption should be "uprooted from its core" and that even though the probe has begun from the film industry, it should "proceed to all sectors". Raveena expressed that "the guilty", including drug users, dealers, suppliers, should be punished for turning a blind eye and "ruining people".

Twas high time for clean up to happen.Very welcome!Will help our young/future generations.Start from here,surely,proceed to all sectors.Uproot it from its core.Punish th Guilty,users,the dealers/suppliers.The profiting Big Guys on the take,who give it a blind eye and ruin people. — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) September 22, 2020

Read | NCB summons producer Madhu Mantena as Jaya Saha's questioning drops big Bollywood names

Meanwhile, Jaya Saha, the person who led the NCB to Deepika, with all the above details emerging during her questioning and investigation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case drug nexus, has arrived at the NCB office for probe for the second day in a row on Tuesday. As per sources, there is a high chance that Jaya Saha, who is being viewed as a 'kingpin' could be arrested. There has been more evidence of the talent manager allegedly being involved in the procurement and supply of drugs.

Read | Sirsa claims victory as Deepika Padukone's name emerges; wants 'Udta Punjab' plot exposed

The company that Saha works for, and that manages Deepika Padukone, KWAN, too has come into the heart of proceedings with CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar being summoned for questioning on Tuesday. Producer Madhu Mantena too has been summoned for an appearance on Wednesday, over his name emerging in the chats with Jaya Saha as well. Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor along with Sara Ali Khan are also likely to be summoned by the NCB this week.

Read | Deepika Padukone set to be summoned by NCB; Jaya Saha spills beans on Bollywood drug link

Read | After Deepika Padukone named in drug chats, Kangana Ranaut fires 'repeat after me' jibe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.