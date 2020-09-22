Sirsa Claims Victory As Deepika Padukone's Name Emerges; Wants 'Udta Punjab' Plot Exposed

After actor Deepika Padukone's name in the chats emerged in the drugs angle probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Akali Dal's Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who had earlier filed a complaint about the alleged use of drugs at Karan Johar’s party has reacted. Taking to Twitter, Sirsa in a video message said that "the truth always wins." He said that this is just the beginning and everyone involved Bollywood's conspiracy to "discredit Punjab" will be exposed.

Sirsa hits out as big names emerge

"Though a bit late, but in the end, the truth is always victorious. We had heard this but today we are also watching it. It was not 'Udta Punjab', it was 'Udta Bollywood.' To defame us, 'Udta Punjab' was made whereas I was saying that it was their story, not Punjab's. Now, Madhu Mantena Varma name has emerged and the members who were present in that 2019 party have been exposed," he said.

"Today, Deepika's name has emerged, tomorrow it will be Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor. Karan Johar. Shahid Kapoor, who was the lead character of the movie, was also present in that party. I would request NCB that when it is probing the drug racket, they should also investigate about the people who funded that movie and created a plot to defame Punjab. You all will see all these people going to Jail and I have been saying this for a while now," Manjinder Sirsa said.

Talent manager Jaya Saha has emerged as a 'kingpin', sources confirmed to Republic, after sensational revelations have come to light regarding her activities and high-profile WhatsApp groups she operated that involved copious conversations about drugs. She may be arrested.

Republic Media Network had earlier accessed the WhatsApp chats of an actor 'D' (who was later confirmed as being Deepika Padukone) and 'K' who were both part of the WhatsApp group with Jaya Saha and would apparently use it to coordinate drugs.

The chats accessed are from October 2017 and show 'D' asking for "maal" from 'K' who replies that she has it, but at home. Further 'K' said that she can ask 'Amit' if she wants it, as "he is carrying". 'D' also then clarifies that she needs "Hash" and not "weed" as the two discuss logistics.

NCB's probe into Bollywood and Drugs

There are at least two angles running in tandem in terms of the NCB's investigation into the link between Bollywood and drugs - regarding the Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty and associated angle and regarding Manjinder Singh Sirsa's complaint about a 2019 Bollywood party video that had emerged earlier in which a lot of Bollywood stars were present.

Sources have also confirmed to Republic that actors Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are likely to be summoned by the agency at some point this week. Sara Ali Khan's name had come up in the questioning of Rhea Chakraborty, NCB had confirmed, whereas Shraddha Kapoor's prospective summoning is a new development.

