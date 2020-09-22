Deepika Padukone Set To Be Summoned By NCB; Jaya Saha Spills Beans On Bollywood Drug Link

Deepika Padukone is set to be summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as the investigating agency acts on the evidence that has emerged connecting Bollywood stars with drugs. As per sources in the NCB, the authorities have found more evidence against the actor after her chats asking for hash with Jaya Saha went viral.

The summons could be issued as early as Tuesday evening, Republic has learnt, even as talent manager Jaya Saha continues to be questioned by the NCB. As per sources, Jaya Saha has spilled the beans on Deepika Padukone with evidence mounting against her.

READ: Deepika Padukone's Name In Drug Chats Turn NCB's Focus On KWAN Agency; CEO Dhruv Summoned

NCB probes Bollywood-drug nexus

Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash had been issued summons to appear for questioning on Monday. This was after chats between the duo leaked. In the chats dated October 28, 2017, Deepika allegedly is seen asking ‘maal’, ‘hash’ from Karishma Prakash.

Here’s a thread of their conversation, confirmed by NCB sources:

At 10:03 AM, (+91-992-------) Deepika writes: K...Maal you have?

At 10:05 AM, (+91-961-------) Karishma writes: I have but at home. I am at Bandra...

At 10:05, Karishma writes: I can ask Amit if you want

At 10:07, Deepika writes: Yes!! Pllleeeeasssee

At 10:08, Karishma writes: Amit has. He's carrying it

At 10:12, Deepika writes: Hash na?

At 10:12, Deepika writes: Not weed

At 10:14, Karishma writes: What time are you coming to Koko

At 10:15: Deepika writes: 1130/12ish

At 10:15: Deepika writes: Till what time is Shal there?

Karishma writes: I think she said 11:30 because she needs to at the other place at 12

This is apart from Deepika being one of the names in the star-studded video posted from Karan Johar’s home party in 2019. The NCB recently took up the case for investigation on the basis of SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa’s complaint.

Meanwhile, Jaya Saha, the person who led the NCB to Deepika, with all the above details emerging during her questioning and investigation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case drug nexus, has arrived at the NCB office for probe for the second day in a row on Tuesday. As per sources, there is a high chance that Jaya Saha, who is being viewed as a 'kingpin' could be arrested. There has been more evidence of the talent manager allegedly being involved in the procurement and supply of drugs.

The company that Saha works for, and that manages Deepika Padukone, KWAN, too has come into the heart of proceedings with CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar being summoned for questioning on Tuesday. Producer Madhu Mantena too has been summoned for appearance on Wednesday, over his name emerging in the chats with Jaya Saha as well.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor along with Sara Ali Khan are also likely to be summoned by the NCB this week.

READ:CONFIRMED: Deepika Padukone Is 'D' In Drug Chat, Asked ‘K’ For Hash

READ:NCB Summons Deepika Padukone's Manager Karishma Prakash In The Bollywood Drug Probe