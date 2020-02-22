Raveena Tandon Rings In 16th Wedding Anniversary With A Series Of Endearing Pics 

Raveena Tandon is celebrating her sixteenth wedding anniversary today. The actor, who adopted two girls in 1995, got married to film distributor Anil Thadani in 2004. Recently, Raveena Tandon dug into her photo archive and put up a beautiful collage on her social media as an anniversary gift to her husband.

Raveena Tandon shared a collage of six pictures of the duo. The pictures depicted the beautiful journey of Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani. Starting from an adorable click from her wedding album to that of their recent picture, the actor made sure she gives her husband a moment of nostalgia with elements of love and togetherness.

As part of the caption, Raveena Tandon wrote a beautiful note for her husband. She penned the caption with words like ‘16 years of us’ and mentioning about celebrating life together, she wrote ‘many more lifetimes together’. At the end of her caption, she expressed her gratitude towards her husband for all the love he had showered upon her.

Raveena Tandon's post for Anil Thadani

For the unversed, Raveena Tandon in the recent past announced her association with the upcoming movie KGF Chapter 2. The actor shared a picture with the director Prashanth Neel. Raveena informed her fans that she was more than happy to share the much-awaited news. She also thanked the director for giving her this opportunity.

The actor also gave a sneak peek of her look in the movie by sharing a boomerang video with south superstar Yash. In the video, Raveena Tandon is seen giving a strong look as she turns and strikes a pose for the camera.

Image Courtesy: Raveena Tandon Instagram

