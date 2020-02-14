Top Akshay Kumar Movies With Raveena Tandon: 'Mohra', 'Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi' & Others

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon are considered one of the best on-screen Bollywood pairings to date. On the career front, Akshay Kumar has several films releasing in 2020 and Raveena Tandon will be next seen in KGF: Chapter 2. Here are some of the best films of Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon.

Also Read | Best Akshay Kumar movies in which he costarred with the gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan

Mohra

Mohra is a 1994's action and thriller drama directed by Rajiv Rai. The film features Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Poonam Jhawer and Naseeruddin Shah in the lead roles. The film went on to become the second highest-grossing Indian film of that year and was declared a blockbuster. Mohra features Bollywood's one of the celebrated dance numbers, Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar shares 'three generations in one frame'; fans ask for 'Hera Pheri 3' update

Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi

Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi is also an action drama released in 1996. The film is the fourth installment in the Khiladi film series. Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi is loosely based on the Hollywood film Lionheart. The action-drama stars Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon. Rekha is seen in a negative role.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar totally owns the helicopter stunt for Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi'

Barood

Barood is an action and crime drama, starring Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon as the lead protagonists. The film also features Amrish Puri, Mohan Joshi, Rakhi Gulzar and Mohnish Behl in the supporting roles. Helmed by Pramod Chakravorty, the film is a Bollywood masala released in 1998.

Also Read | Who is Raveena Tandon's role in 'K.G.F - Chapter 2' inspired by?

Keemat: They Are Back

Keemat: They Are Back, also titled Keemat, is 1998's action drama starring, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon and Sonali Bendre. The story is about how two muggers unintentionally kill a man and try to make amends by pretending to be his best friends and helping his village. The film is directed by Sameer Malkan and produced by brothers Ganesh Jain and Ramesh Jain.

Police Force: An Inside Story

Directed by Dilip Shukla, the film is 2004's release. Police Force: An Inside Story, the crime and action drama sees Raveena Tandon as Akshay Kumar's love interest in the film. The storyline revolves around the life of a police officer, Vijay Singh played by Akshay Kumar.

Image Credits - A still from YouTube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.