Who Is Raveena Tandon's Role In 'K.G.F - Chapter 2' Inspired By?

K.G.F - 1 released in 2018, received rave reviews from fans and also experienced a warm welcome at the box office. The film's Kannada version also hit the bullseye. Ever since the making of K.G.F - Chapter 2 started doing the rounds, fans have been intrigued to know more about the film. After breaking the big news of casting Sanjay Dutt in the movie, now it is confirmed that Raveena Tandon has also officially joined the cast of K.G.F - Chapter 2. Raveena Tandon would be enacting the role of Ramika Sen, but the makers had an interesting way to describe her character, as ‘the lady who issues the death warrant.’

Raveena Tandon to play a character inspired by Indira Gandhi?

The director of K.G.F- Chapter 2 Prashanth Neel took to his Facebook on February 8 and shared that veteran Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon has been roped in for the film. Moreover, in the caption, he wrote that Tandon will be playing the role of Minister Ramika Sen. While welcoming her in the cast, Prashanth wrote: 'The lady who issues the death warrant has arrived'.

In the first installment of the film, the female Prime Minister issued a death warrant against gangster Rocky (Raja Krishnappa Bairya) essayed by actor Yash.The first film of the franchise was a massive hit and it earned a lot of praise by the audience for its action sequences. The film also set the cash registers ringing and filled up the pockets of the producers handsomely.

(Image source: Raveena Tandon Instagram)

