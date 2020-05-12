Raveena Tandon’s Latest Post Will Take All Your Lockdown Blues Away; See Pics

It seems that Raveena Tandon has found her way to drive away the lockdown blues which is by reminiscing her days by the sea. Just like all of us, she is also missing her beach days amidst the lockdown and her latest post proves it. Raveena Tandon took to her social media to share some stunning pictures from one of her favourite beach vacays.

Raveena Tandon shares how much she is missing the sea in her latest post

Raveena Tandon's caption also showed how much she is missing the sea amidst the lockdown which is also every water baby's delight. She wrote in the caption how she wishes to be sunkissed on the beach again. The actor also mentioned how she misses the sunshine and the sand along with the waves kissing her toes. However, it is Raveena Tandon's sultry pictures that are raising the temperatures.

Raveena Tandon shared a sunkissed selfie of hers wherein she can be seen flaunting her flawless skin while donning an orange bikini along with her blue glares. The second picture has Raveena posing for a lovely picture with her husband, Anil Thadani. She also shared a glimpse of the sea which will make you want the lockdown to end soon. Check out Raveena's post.

Raveena also shared a glimpse of her throwback vacay in a snowcapped region

But it seems like Raveena Tandon is also missing her vacations on the snow-capped mountains along with her tropical vacations. The Satta actor shared a glimpse of some beautiful pictures from her vacation to the picturesque and snow-capped locales recently.

She had mentioned how her heart dreams of the snowy vacations, the soft and fresh snow in the slopes along with the icy moon. Raveena Tandon can also be seen slaying her winter attire in the throwback pictures from her vacation. Take a look at her post.

Raveena Tandon recently started the Jeetega India Jeetenge Hum initiative. The initiative reportedly spreads awareness against the violence which is being faced by the healthcare workers during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Mohra actor also grabbed several headlines after she lashed out at a US-based publication for calling namaste as a prayer-like gesture.

