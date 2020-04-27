Raveena Tandon Lauds 'Happy' Doctors With A Heartwarming Video | Watch

Amid coronavirus pandemic where the world is battling with the disease, Bollywood’s iconic star Raveena Tandon shared a positive video of doctors dancing on Twitter. The actress shared the beautiful video and expressed her desire of being treated by one of them if she ever falls ill.

Raveena Tandon hails doctors with an amazing video

The Andaaz Apna Apna star shared the video on the micro-blogging site where 60 young doctors from around the country have put together this dance video to celebrate 1-month completion of lockdown. The video which was recorded via Whatsapp is just winning hearts of the netizens on social media. The actress who was so much mesmerized after watching it that she expressed her desire to get treated by any one of the doctors in the video if she ever gets a bit unwell.

If god forbid I’m ever even a bit unwell, I WANT to be treated by one of THESE HAPPY 😊 DOCTORs!!♥️😍. (60 young doctors from around the country put together this dance video at 1 month completion of lockdown.(via wassap) well done docs! And god bless! #doctorszindabad pic.twitter.com/cPdaHKVwl0 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) April 27, 2020



Several fans of the star who were amazed after watching the video flooded the comment section with their beautiful messages and thanked Raveena for sharing the clip. One of the users shared an adorable picture in the comment box where all the superheroes from around the world can be seen bowing down with respect in front of the doctors. Praising the efforts of the doctor, the user wrote, “Well done doctors. KUDOS to Medico for there dedication and determination for taking care #Covid_19 Patients.” Another user wrote, “Waah that's the positivity we need.” A third user chimed in and shared his thoughts. “Nice to see some positivity in times such as these, thanks for sharing,” wrote the user.

Well done doctors. KUDOS to Medico for there dedication and determination for taking care #Covid_19 Patients . pic.twitter.com/TNvs0OGlvg — Kanishka Rao ♥~ (@Nonitroublmaker) April 27, 2020

Beautiful lovely job! — Safi Khan (@SafiKhanMagical) April 27, 2020

Wow!!

Hope these Doctors stay happy just the same way..

Our Real Life Super Heroes — Keyur Tanna (@KeyurTanna10) April 27, 2020

God Bless you ! God's Angels ! #doctorszindabad — Vasant Bhanushali (@bandhuvb) April 27, 2020

