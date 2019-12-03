Raveena Tandon's Throwback 90's Magazine Covers Will Leave You Nostalgic

Raveena Tandon became a part of a 90s trend that is spreading around on social media. People are sharing throwback pictures of their looks and outfits from their 90s. Raveena also did not hold back and joined the trend.

Raveena Tandon shares her 90s look:

Raveena Tandon can be seen on the cover of a magazine wearing a grey dress with silver star earrings. The actor looks stunning on the cover. In the caption, Tandon talked about how these covers had scandalous headlines to increase in the sales. She named it 'The age of yellow journalism'.

The second picture in the slideshow has Raveena with Juhi Chawla. The two actors can be seen in a bralette with one side off-shoulder. While Raveena is wearing a green dress, Juhi can be seen wearing a yellow one. Another hilarious cover shows the leading ladies of Bollywood from the nineties: Raveena alongside Urmila Matondkar, Karisma Kapoor, and Ameesha Patel. The four are sporting flicks hairstyles with white flowers and beaded headgear.

The fourth picture is a close up of Raveena wearing a side cap paired with red lipstick. The fifth picture is of Raveena along with Sanjay Dutt. The two are posing in a twin black jackets. Raveena has worn a leopard print crop top inside.

Another hilarious picture shows Raveena with Kajol and Saif Ali Khan. Raveena and Kajol are wearing black dresses matched with pearl necklaces, bracelets, and earrings. Their elaborate hairstyles left her fans into fits of laughter. The seventh picture is of the cast of Andaz Apna Apna with Karisma Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan.

