Raveena Tandon To Essay The Role Of Indira Gandhi In 'KGF: Chapter 2'?

KGF: Chapter 1 released back in 2018 and created a country-wide sensation. The film was reportedly made on a budget of ₹60 crores and ended up earning more than ₹250 crores at the domestic box office. It was the first Kannada film to be accepted and celebrated widely in Northern regions of India and fans reportedly are waiting for the release of its sequel. Various new additions are reportedly being brought to the Yash starrer action film franchise, including Sanjay Dutt as the villain and Raveena Tandon as a politician. Read below for more details.

Raveena Tandon's role in KGF: Chapter 2

In the second instalment of the franchise, Raveena Tandon has reportedly been roped in to portray the character of a politician. The character's look and ideologies will reportedly be inspired by former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. A source close to the film is said to have recently revealed to another news portal that the makers did not wish to risk portraying a real character on-screen as it is risky. It was revealed that more often than not, various groups of people disapprove on-screen representation of their respected leaders and icons which lead to negativity and protests. The makers of the film reportedly do not wish the film to be surrounded by any controversy before or after its release.

It was further reported that actor Raveena Tandon is currently busy studying Indira Gandhi's mannerisms and is trying to imbibe them. Raveena won't be attempting to imitate Mrs Gandhi as it can be deemed cheap and unconvincing by the audience. The actor is aware of how the politician has been portrayed on-screen over the years and wished to play the character in her own way.

