Raveena Tandon Turns Writer, To Make Her Digital Debut With 4 Scripts

Raveena Tandon is said to be one of the top actors of the 90s. She has given several box office hits with Akshay Kumar and Govinda. She played a victim of domestic abuse in the 2001 release Kalpana Lajmi's social drama film Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence. Due to her role, she was honoured with the coveted Nation Award for the Best actress. Raveena has many other feathers on her hat apart from just being an actor in the past.

Raveena Tandon now all set to make her debut as a screenwriter?

According to a news publication, Raveena has written the scripts of four projects from her home banner AA Films. The projects are reportedly releasing on the digital platform. Raveena believes that the platform gives more liberty to a writer. The four of her projects that have been written are set to move into the production stage.

Raveena told a media publication that the projects are in the process of going on floors and all of them are for the web platform. She also added that she found the medium fantastic as is it more experimental and she can also do so much more. Raveena mentioned that the platform gives the writer the freedom to tell a story without being restricted to just two hours.

Apart from being a celebrated actor, Raveena Tandon has also set up a charitable foundation, made designer jewellery, written columns, and also judged the dance reality show Nach Baliye. The actor is also known to have a keen interest in wildlife photography. She told a media publication that she has always been very passionate about it and also the most of the contribution from it goes towards charity.

On the silver screen, Raveena Tandon made an appearance in a song of Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Khandaani Shafakhana. About her major roles, she appeared in Maatr and Onir's Shab in 2017. Raveena's fans are eagerly waiting for her debut as a screenwriter.

