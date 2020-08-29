Ravi Kisan Writes To PM Modi: 'I Still Feel Sushant Was Murdered, It's Not A Suicide'

BJP MP Ravi Kisan on Saturday said he has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he speculated that Sushant’s Singh Rajput’s death was a planned murder and not suicide. Referring to the recent developments into the investigation held by the CBI, Ravi Kisan said Sushant's death is the ‘biggest mystery’ and the questions surrounding this case need to be answered.

“I have written a letter to the Prime Minister. I still feel it's a murder, not a suicide. Sushant's death is the biggest mystery. Who killed him and how was he lying dead? All these questions need to be answered. It will bring relief to his old father if truth gets revealed soon,” he told ANI.

Speaking on the drug-angle into Sushant’s case, the actor-turned-politician said that if drug peddling is happening in Bollywood, then the peddlers must be put behind the bars.

“If such (drug) parties are going around in Bollywood then definitely those peddlers must be caught and put behind bars. India is a country of youths and drug influences the youths,” Ravi Kisan added.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Developments so far

The CBI on Friday interrogated accused Rhea Chakraborty in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death, for over ten hours. Rhea, who appeared before the CBI for the first time, left the DRDO guest house complex in Santacruz a little after 9 pm on Friday and was summoned again, according to the sources.

The CBI team, which is in the city for the last eight days to investigate the Sushant’s death case, had on Thursday recorded Showik’s statement. The central agency has so far questioned Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and domestic help Deepesh Sawant, among others, as part of its probe in the high-profile case.

Drug Cartel-Bollywood Link

Rhea is also under the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) scanner after her alleged link with drug peddlers emerged in Sushant's death case. The investigation conducted by the Enforcement Directorate revealed that Rhea engaged in drug use and peddling of banned narcotic substances. The NCB has registered a case against Rhea and others involved in drug peddling.

Meanwhile, the scope of NCB investigation into drug peddling is far larger as it plans to uncover the entire drug cartel in Mumbai. "Our probe is different. While we have registered a case against Rhea and others, we have a clear cut mandate that we will probe the whole drug cartel in Mumbai," NCB sources told Republic TV on Friday. Sources informed that the agency will not only go after drug peddlers but also the cartels that have been operating with impunity in the country's financial capital.

Sources added that they will investigate how easily are banned substance and narcotics available not only for Bollywood celebs but also to Mumbaikars. The agency sources said that summons to Rhea Chakraborty and others will be issued "at the right time as they are just the tip of the iceberg."

