Rhea & Showik Grilled Separately By CBI In Sushant Probe; Pithani At HQ With 4 Unknowns

Top sources in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the Sushant Singh Rajput death case told Republic Media Network that Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik are being questioned separately at the DRDO guesthouse in Mumbai. Sources added that Siddharth Pithani, who was grilled for over 14 hours on Thursday, is being questioned at the CBI Mumbai headquarters in BKC.

Four other individuals whose identity is as-yet-unknown are also being questioned by the CBI. These four people do not include Pithani, Neeraj, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant, as per Republic sources, who also informed that Rhea was asked to carry with her the following set of documents:

Bank account details, transaction details, property papers.

Doctors prescription &

Consultation/appointment acknowledgement of therapy sessions.

Rhea's summoning comes a day after she went on an interview spree, even as Sushant's family revealed that ED has 'nailed the criminal gang.' Sources said that Rhea is being questioned one to one by CBI SP Nupur Prasad. They also said that Rhea might be examined on a few more occasions.

Rhea has earlier been quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case and the agency has unearthed Rhea's connection to narcotics after which NCB has also registered a case in the matter and is all set to also summon Rhea Chakraborty.

Rhea's angry gesture at media

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty made an angry gesture at media persons, appearing to swing her elbow at a camera that was right outside the car window while she was en route for interrogation.

WATCH: Rhea Chakraborty makes angry gesture at camera upon arrival at CBI in Sushant case #CBIGrillsRhea https://t.co/t73oVtuccX pic.twitter.com/jpYHJ6XvaK — Republic (@republic) August 28, 2020

After summoning four alleged drug peddlers earlier in the day for their alleged dealings in banned drugs in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case on Friday, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) sources told Republic Media Network that Rhea Chakraborty and others "are just the tip of the iceberg". In a massive newsbreak, Republic TV has learned that the NCB's scope of the investigation is far larger.

"Our probe is different. While we have registered a case against Rhea and others, we have a clear cut mandate that we will probe the whole drug cartel in Mumbai," NCB sources told Republic TV. Sources informed that the agency will not only go after drug peddlers but also the cartels that have been operating with impunity in the country's financial capital.

Sources added that they will investigate how easily are banned substance and narcotics available not only for Bollywood celebs but also to Mumbaikars. The agency sources said that summons to Rhea Chakraborty and others will be issued "at the right time as they are just the tip of the iceberg."

