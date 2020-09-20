'Think 1000 Times': Ravi Kishan To Anurag Kashyap's 'everyone Knows He Used drugs' Rant

Reacting on filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's allegations that he used to smoke drugs on his film sets, BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Saturday "humbly requested" the director to think "a thousand times" before thinking or speaking anything. The Gorakhpur MP said that he is "saddened" that Kashyap would not support him on the issue of war of drugs.

'One must think a thousand times'

"I do not need to justify what I currently do or used to do. It is my humble request to you Anurag babu. You know I respect you. You must understand what I am saying. One must think a thousand times before thinking or speaking anything. This goes for him too," the Ravi Kishan said while speaking to news agency ANI.

"I did not expect such words from Anurag Kashyap. It is no secret I am a devotee of Shiva so I chant his name. I am saddened he would not support me on this issue of the war on drugs and say that I smoked up and I am now clean just because I am a minister, which I am not," he added. Kishan's remark comes after Kashyap had said in a news interview that Ravi starts his day by saying "Jai Shiv Shankar, Jai Bam Bhole" and claimed that he used to smoke up.

Ravi Kishan rakes up 'drug addiction' issue in Lok Sabha

Earlier, the actor turned politician had got into a war of words with Samajwadi Party MP and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan over "drug addiction is in the film industry." On Monday, Ravi Kishan had urged the Centre to take strict action against the culprits involved in the issue of drug trafficking in the country. He had also asked the Centre to bring an end to the conspiracy of neighbouring countries, which are supplying drugs to youth.

READ | Congress backs Jaya Bachchan in Bollywood-drug row; tells Kangana & Ravi Kishan to 'learn'

"I want to bring an important issue to the notice of all the MPs. The problem of drug trafficking/addiction is on a rise in our country and a conspiracy is being hatched to destroy the country's youth. Our neighbouring countries are contributing as the smuggling of drugs from Pakistan and China is done every year via Punjab and Nepal," Ravi Kishan said.

READ | 'Not good for a healthy democracy': Ravi Kishan on Maha assembly's notice to Arnab Goswami

"Drug addiction is in the film industry too. Several people have been apprehended and the NCB is doing very good work. I urge the central government to take strict action, apprehend the culprits soon, give them befitting punishment and bring an end to conspiracy of neighbouring countries," the BJP MP stated.

READ | Ravi Kishan speaks against use of drugs in Bollywood, says 'The movement has just begun'

READ | Jaya Prada reacts to Jaya Bachchan's Parliament statement, backs Ravi Kishan

(with agency inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.