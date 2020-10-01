Ravi Kishan Thanks CM Yogi For Y+ Security; 'will Keep Raising Voice, Make Film On Drugs'

After raking up the issue of drug smuggling and consumption of drugs in Bollywood in Parliament, actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan allegedly started receiving death threats from his critics. On Thursday, the BJP MP announced that the UP government has provided him with Y+ security and thanked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth, adding that he will continue to raise his voice for the people.

'They can threaten me but cannot silence me'

Speaking to Republic Media Network, he said, "I want to thank Yogi Adityanath Maharaj Ji for providing me with Y+ security. I knew that when I had raised the issue of the drug cartel in Parliament, this would become a movement and I would get threats for my life. I told this to the Chief Minister and also wrote a letter to him." The Gorakhpur MP said that the BJP takes care of all its members and "that is proved today."

Ravi Kishan said that he is not afraid if Hindi films are not offered to him anymore as he will continue to "raise his voice". "They can threaten me but cant silence my voice. If I don't get Hindi films, I will make Bhojpuri films or will come up with something else. I also want to say that I will make a film on drugs," he said.

Speaking about the threat calls, he had said, "ll speak at the right time. I’ve raised my voice for youth and the future of the film industry. I didn’t think about my life. Desh ke bhavishya ke liye 2-5 goli bhi kha lenge, to koi chinta nahi hai (Will even take a bullet or two for the country. I don’t worry about it).”

#WATCH I'll speak at the right time. I've raised my voice for youths & future of film industry. I didn't think about my life. Desh ke bhavishya ke liye 2-5 goli bhi kha lenge, to koi chinta nahi hai: Ravi Kishan, actor &BJP MP in Gorakhpur on reports of him receiving threat calls pic.twitter.com/Q9YedGwmYM — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 26, 2020

Ravi Kishan speaks about Bollywood and drugs in Parliament

BJP MP from Gorakhpur Ravi Kishan raised the issue of 'drug addiction' in Bollywood and praised the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) which has launched a massive crackdown on a drug racket linked to the film industry.

"I want to bring an important issue to the notice of all the MPs. The problem of drug trafficking/addiction is on a rise in our country and a conspiracy is being hatched to destroy the country's youth. Our neighbouring countries are contributing as the smuggling of drugs from Pakistan and China is done every year via Punjab and Nepal," Ravi Kishan said.

"Drug addiction is in the film industry too. Several people have been apprehended and the NCB is doing very good work. I urge the central government to take strict action, apprehend the culprits soon, give them befitting punishment and bring an end to conspiracy of neighbouring countries," the BJP MP stated.

In response, actor and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan had launched a scathing attack on Ravi. In response, Ravi had hit back at Jaya and said that he was the son of a priest and had worked his way up.

