Neetu Singh's Net Worth Is Testimony To Hit B'wood Career From Child Artist To 'Besharam'

Neetu Singh is predominantly known for her contribution in Hindi films. She commenced her prolific career as a child artist and made her scintillating acting debut in the year 1966 with the film Suraj. Neetu Singh, wife of late legendary actor Rishi Kapoor has come a long way. Here's a look at Neetu Singh's net worth details.

Neetu Singh's net worth in 2020

As per a report of networthspedia.com, Neetu Singh's net worth in 2020 is Rs 7 crore to Rs 37 crore ($1Million - $5Million). Neetu Singh is known for notable work in films like Dus Lakh, Waris, Pavitra Paapi among others. Neetu Singh was roped in for the movie, Do Kaliyaan, directed by R. Krishnan and S. Panju. It is a remake of Tamil movie Kuzhandaiyum Deivamum.

Neetu Singh was 20 when she appeared in the film Rickshawala in 1973. She became a bonafide star and was then seen as a dancer in the flick, Yaadon Ki Baarat. The movie was well-received by fans and her striking dance number titled Lekar Hum Deewana Dil garnered a lot of attention. The iconic song yet remains fresh in the hearts of fans.

Neetu Singh's movies

Neetu Kapoor was unstoppable as she appeared in films like Bhala Manus, Kasme Vaade, Dhongee, Jaan-e-Jaan, Deewaar, Kala Pani, Maha Chor, Chakravyuha among others. Neetu Singh's Punjabi film Sawa Lakh Se Ek Ladaun also did well with the audience. Singh and Shatrughan Sinha teamed up for the film Kaala Patthar which was a hit.

Neetu Singh and her late husband-actor collaborated for a slew of movies like Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Kabhie Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Duniya Meri Jeb Mein, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Zehreela Insaan, Zinda Dil, Doosara Aadmi, Anjane Mein, Jhoota Kahin Ka, and Dhan Daulat among others. Neetu Singh gave back-to-back box office hits like Dharam Veer, Priyatama, Chorni, Jaani Dushman, The Burning Train, Parvarish, Maha Badmaash, Yuvraaj and Raj Mahal among others. Singh's song, Pal Do Pal Ka Saath Humara from The Burning Train, featuring Jeetendra hit the bullseye.

Neetu Singh was away from the celluloid for a good long time until she made a comeback opposite Rishi Kapoor in Love Aaj Kal 2009. Then they also teamed up for Do Dooni Chaar, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Besharam. Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor received respective individual awards in their careers as well.

Neetu Singh's birthday

It's Neetu Singh's birthday today. The actor is making headlines as she turns 62 today, July 8. The internet has been blazing with fans and celebrities outpouring sweet wishes for Neetu Singh's birthday.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

