Robert De Niro's Net Worth Details Before His Finances 'took A Hit'

Robert De Niro is an American actor who is known for his outstanding work in films like Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, Goodfellas, among others. With a slew of movies and laurels under his belt, here's a look at Robert De Niro's net worth details.

Robert De Niro's net worth

As per several reports, Robert De Niro's net worth is Rs 3,757 crore ($500 Million). Robert De Niro's net worth is contributed by his movies and endorsements. This was before his lawyers reportedly said that the actor has been experiencing financial setbacks after his estranged wife Grace Hightower asked the court for an emergency order to increase her spending limit. Robert's lawyer Caroline Krauss reportedly also spoke about how Grace wanted her American Express spending limit raised to $100,000 after Robert lowered it to $50,000.

The actor, at the age of 20, made his appearance in The Wedding Party followed by a number of other films like Hi Mom, Bang the Drum Slowly, among others. However, Robert De Niro's net worth reportedly saw an upsurge after the success of his film, The Godfather II, in which he essayed the role of young Don Vito Corleone. After that, the actor was unstoppable as he appeared in many movies.

Robert De Niro's movies

His films like New York, New York, The Intern, among others, also did well with fans. Known for his prolific performances, Robert De Niro's notable works are in movies like Mean Streets, The Deer Hunter, The King of Comedy, Once Upon a Time in America, Brazil, Joker, The Mission, Midnight Run, Casino, Heat, Silver Linings Playbook, The Irishman, among others. All the films were critically acclaimed and were well received by fans. The actor has won a slew of prestigious Academy awards in his stellar career too. Robert De Niro has won two Golden Globe Awards as well.

His recently released film, The War with Grandpa, directed by Tim Hill, was lauded by fans. If reports are to believed, the actor is also in talks with the makers of four other movies. However, no official news is out about the same.

As per recent reports, Robert De Niro's lawyer also revealed that the actor is suffering from financial losses due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, due to which the actor had to cut his wife Grace's spending limit. The attorneys representing De Niro stated that the actor is currently going through a financial crunch and that the pandemic has halted or limited the business for restaurant chain Nobu and the Greenwich Hotel, where the actor holds considerable stakes. As per reports, his lawyer Caroline Krauss also added that the hotels were forced to remain shut for months. Talking about Robert's movies, his lawyer reportedly added that the pandemic also interrupted the release of his latest movie.

