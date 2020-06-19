Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Visits Sushant Singh Rajput's Family In Patna

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday took to his Twitter handle to share pictures from his visit at Sushant Singh Rajput's residence in Patna. Prasad also mentioned that he met his family and paid condolences.

Talking about the actor, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Sushant was a 'super talented' actor and he deserved more. He also said that Sushant's unfortunate death will leave 'creative acting in films poorer'.

Visited Patna home of #SushantSinghRajput. Met his family members. Paid my condolences.

A super talented actor with great promise had to meet such an unfortunate end.Creative acting in films is left poorer with his sad demise.He had to achieve great heights.He deserved more. pic.twitter.com/JoZnFJ0sTN — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 19, 2020

Sushant died of asphyxia due to hanging, after he was found dead at his Bandra home in Mumbai, the post-mortem report confirmed. Tributes for the MS Dhoni: The Untold Star poured in from all across, right from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar to the stars of the film industry. Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao were among those who were present during his last rites.

Sushant Singh Rajput's ashes immersed in Ganga

The ashes of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died in Mumbai on June 14, were immersed in the Ganga here on Thursday, his family sources said. The ritual was performed at the Gandhi ghat, a few kilometres from the actor''s Rajiv Nagar residence in the city.

Sushant Singh Rajput's family pays respects with memorial at home after immersing ashes

Rajput''s father KK Singh and two sisters reached the Gandhi ghat and along with other family members and a priest, boarded a boat and immersed the ashes in the river amid the chanting of Vedic mantras. The body of Rajput (34) was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai''s Bandra on June 14. He was cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai in the presence of family members and close friends from the film and television industry.

Earlier, the actor''s sister Shweta Singh Kirti, in a Facebook post, said the family members had reached their hometown for the "asthi visarjan" (immersion of ashes). "Today we will be doing Asthi Visarjan (Ashes Immersion) for Bhai. I again want to ask all to pray for him and send him off with all the fond memories and unconditional love in your hearts. Let''s celebrate his life and give him a very loving and happy farewell. #Sushantsinghrajput," she wrote.

(with PTI inputs)

