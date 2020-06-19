Sushant Singh Rajput's family pays respects with memorial at home after immersing ashes

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family is mourning the death of the actor, who breathed his last on Sunday. The family is currently involved with the various rituals post the incident. The Chhichhore star’s father and sisters had performed his last rites on Monday and on Thursday, had immersed his ashes in Holy Ganga.

The rituals continued at their home in Patna, as Shraddhkarma or prayers for the departed soul was to be performend later in the day. At home, the family set up a beautiful memorial for the late actor, with his photoframe, flowers and bouquets, apart from the religious items.

Here’s the photo

The photo was shared by his brother-in-law, IPS Officer OP Singh. He had earlier shared a heart-touching photo of his son penning an emotional story of Sushant and his late mother, and how they have been ‘reunited’ now. In the caption, Sushant’s brother-in-law had written how they bid ‘goodbye’ to their ‘Gulshan’ and their love for him being ‘endless.’

Sushant died of asphyxia due to hanging, after he was found dead at his Bandra home in Mumbai, the post-mortem report confirmed. Tributes for the MS Dhoni: The Untold Star poured in from all across, right from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar to the stars of the film industry. Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao were among those who were present during his last rites.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police is currently investigating the case amid reports that him being allegedly 'boycotted' by some of the bigwigs of the film industry could have prompted his decision. They have questioned his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, director of last film, Mukesh Chhabra and members of his staff in connection with the investigation.

