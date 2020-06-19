Did You Know Sushant Singh Rajput Was The Only B'wood Actor To Shoot With Kendall Jenner?

Sushant Singh Rajput on one occasion did a photoshoot with the American Super Model Kendall Jenner for a fashion cover magazine. The highlights of this photoshoot were captured in a video shared by the magazine on their social media handle. This made Sushant Singh Rajput the only Bollywood actor to feature on a magazine cover with Kendall Jenner.

Sushant Singh Rajput and his photoshoot session with Kendall Jenner

The two, shot their photographs in an all-white attire in which the duo looked regal and elegant. This shoot was done on the 10-year anniversary of the magazine and therefore the makers decided to get Kendall on board with the photoshoots.

The shots were clicked by Peruvian photographer Mario Testino. The May edition was a huge hit and was loved by fans of Sushant Singh Rajput and Kendall Jenner. Sushant Singh Rajput and Kendall Jenner shot in Jaipur’s Hotel Samode Palace when the supermodel visited India in February.

Source: Sushant Singh Rajput Fanpage on Instagram

Kendall Jenner also got a number of solo shots for the photoshoots which were loved by the fans. Sushant Singh Rajput too got a chance to shoot separately.

In the picture, Sushant can be seen wearing a Royal Black Velvet jacket. He posed in front of a vintage car and thus made the picture look even more stunning. A video too was released from all the artists involved in the photoshoot. In the behind-the-scenes video, one can see Sushant Singh Rajput smiling from ear to ear with joy as he heads out to begin his shoots. In the video itself, Sushant Singh Rajput can be heard saying that he is quite excited to simply just go there, referring to the photoshoot location.

The video then takes a shot of Sushant walking towards the location as the camera tries to capture him walking towards it. In the same video, one can also spot Katrina Kaif who the photographer also shot for another series.

The video also contained several people from the Royal Families like Prince Mriganka Singh of Jammu and Kashmir and Radhika Gaekwad of Baroda. Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans marvelled at the wonderful shots of him once they were released. They even praised the actor for his amazing work and cheerfulness during the photoshoots.

