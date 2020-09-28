UN Chief Calls For 'immediate De-escalation' As Armenia-Azerbaijan Clashes Intensify

As clashes between neighbouring states of Armenia and Azerbaijan continue, United Nation Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that he was concerned about the fresh resumption of hostilities between the two. The fight which emerged earlier on September 28 has now escalated in a war killing 23 and injuring over 100 people in the region. Condemning the bloodbath, Guterres asked both the states to immediately "deescalate tensions" and get into “meaningful negotiation”.

The Secretary-General strongly calls on the sides to immediately stop fighting, de-escalate tensions and return to meaningful negotiations without delay," Guterres's spokesman said in a statement.

Meanwhile, US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus also condemned the clashes and said that America was “alarmed” by the reports of military action along the line of contact between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Extending condolences to the families of those killed or injured, he said, “We remain committed to helping the sides achieve a peaceful settlement."

Amid heightened tensions, Turkey has announced its support for Azerbaijan as Aliyev expressed confidence in taking back control of the ‘breakaway’ region. On the other hand, France, which has a significant Armenian population, has called for an immediate ceasefire and a dialogue.

Azerbaijan villagers seek international assistance

In the wake of the clashes, hours after which Pashinyan said that country’s arch-foe Azerbaijan has declared war on his people, the villagers in western Azerbaijan have reportedly sought international assistance to put an end to their suffering.

State agencies have quoted a resident of the village of Kapanli in the city of Tartar saying that all people including women, the elderly are evacuating their homes. Another local pleaded “let the whole world hear us” and questioned why the world leaders have still not taken any action.

