'Dil Bechara' Director Mukesh Chhabra's Net Worth Is Testimony To His Success In Bollywood

Considered as one of the most prominent names in the Hindi film industry, Mukesh Chhabra is a casting director and has worked in movies like Dangal. Mukesh Chhabra recently donned the director’s hat for the first time in his career with Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara. Here is a look his net worth as of 2020.

Mukesh Chhabra's net worth

As per a report published in networthspedia.com, Mukesh’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million, which converts to 37,36,23,500 (â‚¹37.36 crores). In his career, Mukesh Chhabra has worked as a casting director for hit films like Baaghi 3, Love Aaj Kal, Panga, Ghost Stories and Housefull 4.

If the reports are to be believed, Mukesh Chhabra is great friends with Priyanka Chopra, Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Johar, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon. Reportedly, Mukesh Chhabra has also acted in films and web series like Delhi Crime, Shahid and Gangs of Wasseypur. Chhabra has also produced films like Gulabi!, Gurgaon and Mastram. He owns his own casting company called Mukesh Chhabra Casting Co.

All about Sushant Singh's last film Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara is the Indian adaptation of the hit Hollywood movie, The Fault In Our Stars, which delivers an emotional love story of two youngsters, who experience the journey of love and life one last time as they both are suffering from a deadly disease. Helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, the romantic entertainer also stars Saif Ali Khan in a prominent role. The Fault in Our stars was inspired by John Green's much-loved book by the same name. The film released on July 24 on Hotstar.

The lead actor of Dil Bechara Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, passed away at his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14. Sushant's house help informed the police soon after he found the actor in an unconscious state. Sushant's mortal remains were taken to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem, and his last rites were conducted a day after that. The actor’s mortal remains were cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle in Mumbai. The actor's family conducted the 'ashes immersion' rites in Patna after his US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti flew in.

(Image credits: Mukesh Chhabra Instagram)

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

