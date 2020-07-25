'I Wanted To Attend My Own Funeral': Sushant's Dialogue In 'Dil Bechara' Makes Fans Cry

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara released on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 24 and has broken records with its viewership and reviews on the very first day. Of the many memorable scenes and dialogues to have captured the audiences' attention is the resolution of the film, towards the end, which broke the hearts of millions who watched the film. Sushant Singh Rajput's character, Manny asks his best friend JP, played by Sahil Vaid, and girlfriend Kizie Basu to organize a funeral for him at a church and give their eulogies for him.

"I wanted to attend my own funeral," says Manny and his words send a chill down our spines as a stark reminder of a similar sentiment that Sushant Singh Rajput might have expressed before dying last month. The scene goes on to show how both his friends onscreen give an extremely emotional speech in his memory even though he had been physically present with them. The scene has caused an emotional outburst on social media, fans of the actor have shared clips and stills from the movie where a teary-eyed Sushant can be seen smiling at his own funeral.

You will always be remembered my brother....#DilBechara #Manny

The way he said " I want to attend my own funeral"oh god,

Dil Bechara premiered on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 24 and became the top trend on social media across the country. Within minutes, Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' had the IMDb rating of 10/10 with over 1,000 ratings. Fans couldn't stop their tears as they watched the actor for 'one last time'.

Dil Bechara: Where to watch the film

Dil Bechara released on July 24, 2020, at 7.30 PM IST. People can watch the movie on the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar. The movie is available for all the subscribers and non-subscribers of the OTT platform as a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput. It features Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles. It is the official Bollywood remake of John Green's novel titled The Fault In Our Stars. Dil Bechara is helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, who is a known casting director in the industry whereas the music of the film has been composed by AR Rahman.

