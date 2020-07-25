Sushant Singh Rajput's 10 Heart-wrenching Dialogues From His Last Film 'Dil Bechara'

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara premiered on OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar on Friday, July 25. The movie that marks the debut of Sanjana Sanghi in a leading role has many heart-wrenching dialogues that have left the moviegoers teary-eyed. Especially, Sushant Singh Rajput's dialogue, "I wanted to attend my funeral." Here are some heart-wrenching and impactful dialogues of Sushant Singh Rajput from the recently released film.

Sushant Singh Rajput's dialogues in Dil Bechara

But, I'm a fighter and I fought well Seize the day, Kizie Why do I get the feeling that our first kiss will be very special? I hope you know that you ignoring me won't change my feelings for you I may have been acting silly. But, that one moment changed my life completely I dream big. But, I'm not as driven to fulfil them. Kizie has a small dream, and I really want to fulfil it for her. Can we just pretend that I'm not dying? I'm not going anywhere? Will you miss me? I just wanted something for myself. I wanted to do something on my own We don't get to decide when we are born or when we die We do get to decide how we live our lives

Dil Bechara is Sushant Singh Rajput's last film. The actor passed away early last month. Dil Bechara is the official remake of John Green's novel The Fault in Our Stars, where Sushant Singh Rajput reprises the role of Augustus Waters, and Sanjana Sanghi reprises Hazel Grace Lancaster's role. Dil Bechara marks the directorial debut of famous casting director Mukesh Chhabra. The movie opened to positive reviews, with audiences raving about Sushant Singh Rajput's performance.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai Apartment on June 14, 2020. He was 34 years old and was widely known for his work in films like Kai Po Che, Kedarnath, Chhichhore, among others. Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral took place at the Pawan Hans crematorium at Vile Parle in Mumbai. Actors like Vivek Oberoi, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, among others, paid homage to the actor.

