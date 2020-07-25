SSR's 'Dil Bechara' Gets 'biggest Movie Opening Ever', Claims Disney+ Hotstar

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara released on Friday, July 24, has achieved a unique feat. On July 25, OTT platform Hotstar Plus Disney shared that the Sushant Singh starrer got a blockbuster opening on its first day of its digital premiere. Thanking all Sushant Singh Rajput fans, Disney Plus Hotstar said, "Your love has made Dil Bechara the biggest movie opening. Ever." (sic)

Check out the post here:

A film that will always be etched in the hearts of all Bollywood fans. Your love has made Dil Bechara the biggest movie opening. Ever. #DisneyPlusHotstar #Lovebreaksrecords#DilBechara #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex pic.twitter.com/dwrnmumjVd — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) July 25, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara creates massive records

Besides breaking records on Disney Plus Hotstar, Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara has managed to achieve a rare feat on IMDb. The movie has become the highest-rated Hindi movie on IMDb. Besides Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara, movies like Forrest Gump (1994), Predator (1987), among others have reportedly achieved the feat. The movie has 9.8 ratings on IMBd.

Dil Bechara's release date, time, and all other details

Sanjana Sanghi and Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24 at 7:30 pm. Dil Bechara, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead, narrates the heart-wrenching tale of Kizie and Manny. Dil Bechara is the official remake of The Fault in Our Stars novel written by John Green. Dil Bechara marked the debut of famous casting director Mukesh Chhabra. Sanjana Sanghi and Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara opened to positive reviews from the audiences and the critics, with everyone hailing the late actor's performance.

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput, who hails from Patna, came to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting. Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che. The movie, starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao, and Amit Sadh in the lead, was based on Chetan Bhagat's book 3 Mistakes of My Life. The film garnered positive response from the audience and critics, turning Sushant into an overnight sensation. Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Tarun Mansukhani's Drive alongside Jacqueline Fernandez.

