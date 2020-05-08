Kartik Aaryan's Reply To 'Explain Kartik Aaryan' Shows The Crown In DP Is Well-deserved

An Instagram account named Freddy Birdy asked all the netizens on social media site, "Someone explain Kartik Aaryan to me please". While this account holder got many responses from fans, one such response was quite shocking, and also impressive. It was from none other than Kartik Aaryan himself.

Kartik Aaryan explains who he is

A post shared by an Instagram user asked his followers to explain 'Kartik Aaryan' to him and the actor took this responsibility on his shoulders. The original post on Instagram was deleted by the user. Here's what he asked.

In the comments section of the post, Kartik Aaryan gave a sharp and impressive response to the post. Kartik Aaryan commented on the post saying that Kartik Aaryan is just another guy who is following his dream and trying to make it big. He also wrote that he is working hard and getting better every day. He then sharply wrote that clearly this is not the best way to go, adding a final 'Right?' in the end. Kartik Aaryan's reply became famous as netizens applauded him for his wit and humour.

The Instagram handle also responded to his comment and said that it was a good explanation. Others called the comment 'epic' and also agreed with Kartik when he said that he is working hard. Kartik Aaryan's fans also asked Kartik to not pay attention to what people are saying about him and that he is doing great work from his end.

Many Kartik Aaryan's fans came in defence of the actor and also appreciated his comment. One of the fans called him the 'Youth icon of B Town' and also said that he is setting an example in front of others on how to work hard and get their dreams fulfilled. Another comment claimed that he was the best actors in the industry and also has a pure heart.

Kartik Aaryan's hard work can be seen through the number of movies that he has in his kitty. The actor will be seen next in the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kiara Advani and Tabu. He will also be a part of the movie Dostana 2. Dostana 2 will star Kartik alongside Janhavi Kapoor and Lakshya. Before the lockdown started, the actor was juggling between the two shoots and is now spending time at home making entertaining videos on Instagram.

Source: freddy_birdy & Kartik Aaryan Instagram

