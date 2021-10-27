Reel & Real Sardar Udham ‘share Love For Laddoos’; Vicky Kaushal Celebrates Film's Success

Vicky Kaushal is basking in the success of his recently released film Sardar Udham, which garnered headlines for his trailblazing performance as the revolutionary leader. The actor is now satiating his taste buds by enjoying laddoos in a similar fashion as Udham Singh. Kaushal's recent Instagram post relishing laddoos comes days after the actor sparked marriage rumours with Katrina Kaif.

The actor further extended gratitude to his fans for accepting and experiencing the film. "Thank You for befriending #SardarUdham[sic]," he further added. In the Shoojit Sircar directorial, Vicky is seen playing the role of revolutionary Sardar Udham, who assassinated Michael O' Dwyer, former lieutenant governor of Punjab, in revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar in 1919.

Vicky Kaushal enjoys laddoos after Sardar Udham's success

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, October 27, the Uri actor uploaded a photo of himself in a black and white sweater as he enjoys the sweet delight. For the caption, he wrote, "It’s been 10 days and the way you have accepted the Film and continue to carry it forward has been heartwarming for the Team!!! Cherishing all the love pouring in, Udham Singh style. I guess we both share the same love for laddoos. Thank You so much for not just watching the Film but experiencing it. Thank You for befriending #SardarUdham[sic]."

Take a look

Meanwhile, Katrina and Kaushal's marriage rumours were fueled recently after the duo was spotted visiting celebrity manager Reshma Shetty's office. They also attended the film's screening together earlier his month, post which Kaif showered praises on Kaushal for his role. "Vicky Kaushal is just pure talent," she stated on her social media. Meanwhile, the film, which was recently rejected as India's entry for the Oscars, premiered on October 16, 2021, via Amazon Prime Video. Also starring Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu, Kirsty Averton, and Amol Parashar in pivotal roles, the film clocked an impressive IMDb score of 9.2.

On the work front, Kaushal will now be seen in director Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, wherein he will play the role of Army officer Sam Manekshaw. He also has Takht, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar among others in the pipeline.

